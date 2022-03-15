Zacks: Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.90 Million

Analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $55.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.40 million. Cutera reported sales of $49.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $257.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.80 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $286.15 million, with estimates ranging from $283.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,615,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cutera by 2,725.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $749.49 million, a P/E ratio of 592.94 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

