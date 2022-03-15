Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Latham Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Latham Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Latham Group stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Latham Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 600,998 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth about $7,969,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,869,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 4,265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 342,754 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

