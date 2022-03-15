National Bankshares Increases Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$12.75

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DR opened at C$11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.08 million and a PE ratio of 129.55. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$6.66 and a 1 year high of C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.95.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

