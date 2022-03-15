CIBC Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$50.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. Empire has a one year low of C$36.20 and a one year high of C$45.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

