Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.67.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$23.08 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.48 and a 1 year high of C$25.68. The stock has a market cap of C$950.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

