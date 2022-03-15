BMO Capital Markets Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.38.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$2.43 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$2.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

