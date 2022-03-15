VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Shares Down 0.8%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.23 and last traded at $39.23. 2,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06.
