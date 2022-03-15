ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.86. 122,239,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 123,141,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $122.57.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.