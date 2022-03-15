Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,581,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,939,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 111,405 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $68.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

