Eastside Distilling (EAST) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Eastside Distilling to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million -$9.86 million -2.47 Eastside Distilling Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -25.35

Eastside Distilling’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -32.43% -153.36% -21.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eastside Distilling and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 275 1269 1444 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 114.83%. Given Eastside Distilling’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

