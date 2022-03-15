Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ASPS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

