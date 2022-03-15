XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.40.

NYSE:XPO opened at $69.05 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

