Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $104.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.56.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

