Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 190,875 shares of company stock worth $149,669 over the last three months. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 104,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

