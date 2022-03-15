DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.33.

DocuSign stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.78. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -209.26, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

