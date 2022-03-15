Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Evogene has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 9,496.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

