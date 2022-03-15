Tilly’s, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $9.13 on Monday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

