Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Lifted to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $616.62.

Intuit stock opened at $424.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.38. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

