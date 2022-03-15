Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.47.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $85.06 on Friday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

