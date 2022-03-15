Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) PT Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LTRN stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

