First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Trading Down 3.3%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.85 and last traded at $131.75. Approximately 375,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 338,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.65.

