FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Shares Down 0.8%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $49.70. Approximately 67,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 30,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.