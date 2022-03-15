FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Shares Down 0.8%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $49.70. Approximately 67,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 30,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77.
