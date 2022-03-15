THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered THK from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

THKLY opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. THK has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.19.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

