Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

EXC opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. Exelon has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $44.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 233,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

