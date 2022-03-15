Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.41 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $223.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

