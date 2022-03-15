Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQBBF. SEB Equities upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.13.

EQBBF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

