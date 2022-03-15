CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CBAY opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
About CymaBay Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
