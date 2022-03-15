CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CBAY opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

