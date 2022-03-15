Scholastic (SCHL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

SCHL opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scholastic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Scholastic by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Scholastic by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

