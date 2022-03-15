BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLRX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.98. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

