BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BLRX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.98. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.34.
BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
