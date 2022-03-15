Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.01.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

