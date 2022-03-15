Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Head to Head Analysis

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) and onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of onsemi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of onsemi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Texas Instruments and onsemi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24% onsemi 14.98% 31.73% 14.36%

Risk & Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, onsemi has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and onsemi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.39 $7.77 billion $8.26 20.18 onsemi $6.74 billion 3.46 $1.01 billion $2.28 23.64

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than onsemi. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than onsemi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Texas Instruments and onsemi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30 onsemi 1 6 16 1 2.71

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $208.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.21%. onsemi has a consensus target price of $67.87, suggesting a potential upside of 25.90%. Given onsemi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe onsemi is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

onsemi beats Texas Instruments on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

onsemi Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

