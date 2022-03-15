Head to Head Survey: CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) & Widepoint (NYSE:WYY)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) and Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSP and Widepoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $49.21 million 0.71 $700,000.00 ($0.20) -38.55 Widepoint $180.34 million 0.22 $10.32 million $1.04 4.12

Widepoint has higher revenue and earnings than CSP. CSP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Widepoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CSP and Widepoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CSP has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Widepoint has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Widepoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of CSP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Widepoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Widepoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -1.70% -4.08% -2.16% Widepoint 10.08% 2.38% 1.21%

Summary

Widepoint beats CSP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as planning, designing, assessment, implementation, migration, optimization, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; optimization, maintenance, and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. The High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. CSP Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Widepoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

