VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Cut to $66.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. upped their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.83.

VSE stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.07 million, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. VSE has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $65.42.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

