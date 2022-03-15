Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Raised to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.
NASDAQ SWIM opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73.
About Latham Group (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
