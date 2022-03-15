Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Raised to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 600,998 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth $12,930,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth $11,869,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

