Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.