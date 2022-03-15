Piper Sandler Comments on Berry Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Berry alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

BRY opened at $9.49 on Monday. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 2.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarVal Investors LP boosted its stake in Berry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $20,564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Berry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berry by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 665,533 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.