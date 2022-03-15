National Bank Financial Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 445,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 99,970 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

