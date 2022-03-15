Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 283.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 68,273 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.