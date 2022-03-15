Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MURFU) Quiet Period Will End on March 15th

Murphy Canyon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 15th. Murphy Canyon Acquisition had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Murphy Canyon Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.10.
About Murphy Canyon Acquisition (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murphy Canyon Acquisition (MURFU)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.