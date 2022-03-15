Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MURFU) Quiet Period Will End on March 15th

Murphy Canyon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 15th. Murphy Canyon Acquisition had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Murphy Canyon Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

About Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

