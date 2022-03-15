Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $16.06 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $363.74 million, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.59%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,559 shares of company stock worth $602,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

