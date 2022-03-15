Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $30.17.
About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.