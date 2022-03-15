Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 154,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

