KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $14.38 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $351.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

