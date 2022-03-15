Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $590.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $519.90 on Friday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $368.00 and a 12-month high of $553.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.86.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MITSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $24.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $27.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 97.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

