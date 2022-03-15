X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

