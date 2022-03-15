GameStop (GME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GME opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.63. GameStop has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.92 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in GameStop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.

GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

