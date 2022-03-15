GameStop (GME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GME opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.63. GameStop has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.92 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in GameStop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.