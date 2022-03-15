SEGRO’s (SGRO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,325 ($17.23) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,445 ($18.79) to GBX 1,545 ($20.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.04) to GBX 1,450 ($18.86) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.01) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.24).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,304.50 ($16.96) on Friday. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 891.56 ($11.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,287.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,307.16. The stock has a market cap of £15.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

