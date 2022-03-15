Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 159.20 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The company has a market capitalization of £676.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.92. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.80 ($2.31).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 61,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £99,866.52 ($129,865.44).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

