IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMG. upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.23.

TSE IMG opened at C$4.02 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

