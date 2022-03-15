Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.40) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSO stock opened at GBX 32.20 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.29. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

In other news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($131,634.38). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($68,660.60). In the last three months, insiders bought 568,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,391,239.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.