Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDEV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($34.27) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,918 ($37.95).

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.08) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,973.76. The company has a market cap of £457.03 million and a PE ratio of 32.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,290 ($42.78).

In other news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.25), for a total transaction of £32,037.50 ($41,661.25).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

